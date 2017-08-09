Horner ‘wants more’ from Renault

Although Christian Horner acknowledges Renault’s efforts, he admits he “wants more” from Red Bull’s engine supplier.

This season Red Bull Racing have fallen to third in the rankings, lagging behind Mercedes and Ferrari.

The Milton Keynes squad has just one race victory on the board with Daniel Ricciardo triumphant at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

But while Red Bull have hit the mark with their recent upgrades for their RB13, Horner says he is hoping engine supplier Renault can also up their game.

"We've got an agreement with our current engine supplier for the foreseeable future," the team boss told Sky F1.

"You always want more, they're working hard, they're investing and have their own team now which means they need a competitive engine.

"We're hopeful they keep making progress."

