Wehrlein not keen on Formula E switch

Pascal Wehrlein has distanced himself away from a potential switch to Formula E, saying he "cannot even imagine" racing in the all-electric category.

Wehrlein, currently on Mercedes' book and driving for Sauber, has been rumoured to be leading the team's first foray in Formula E in 2019.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff did little to dispel those rumours recently by saying a "few interesting things" could happen with Wehrlein's future.

But the German wants to continuing impressing in order to move up the ladder in Formula 1.

"I have scored all five points," the 22-year-old told Bild newspaper, "and in qualifying it is 8:2 for me against Ericsson. What more can I do?"

"I got a message shortly before the announcement as I know some people at HWA.

"I think it's not a simple situation."

"I like noise, performance and fuel. I cannot even imagine racing in Formula E."

