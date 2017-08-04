Dovizioso ups the pace at drying Brno

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso topped the FP2 timesheets ahead of the Czech Republic Grand Prix as the lap times tumbled in Brno.

The Italian posted a 1:56.332 in the latter stages of the 45-minute session, with Yamaha's Jonas Folger four tenths behind as he shot up to P2 on his final lap before the chequered flag waved.

Danilo Petrucci completed the top three, just 0.21 seconds behind Folger, with FP1 leader Johann Zarco slotting into fourth postiion.

Ducati duo Hector Barbera and Scott Redding, the latter being the first to drop below the two-minute mark on the drying track, came home P5 and P6 respectively, followed by the Honda-powered riders of Dani Pedros and Cal Crutchlow.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro rounded off of the top nine with a 1:57.019.

World Championship leader Marc Marquez was almost a second off the pace in tenth, while Valentino Rossi had a low-key session down in P14.

The under-pressure Sam Lowes was the only rider to crash out of the session, while Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo, P15, trialled an eye-catching new aerodynamic fairing in the closing stages after a grand reveal in the garage.

Saturday's third practice session at Brno will begin at 09:55 local time.

FP2 times

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 56.332s [Lap 14/15] 310km/h (Top Speed)

2. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 56.730s 0.398s [12/12] 306km/h

3. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 56.751s 0.419s [13/15] 306km/h

4. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 56.862s 0.530s [15/15] 307km/h

5. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.864s 0.532s [14/16] 309km/h

6. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.905s 0.573s [13/14] 304km/h

7. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 56.933s 0.601s [11/13] 307km/h

8. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 56.961s 0.629s [10/11] 302km/h

9. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 57.019s 0.687s [13/14] 305km/h

10. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 57.209s 0.877s [6/13] 304km/h

11. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 57.289s 0.957s [12/12] 302km/h

12. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 57.314s 0.982s [14/14] 309km/h

13. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 57.378s 1.046s [11/14] 306km/h

14. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 57.396s 1.064s [14/14] 303km/h

15. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 57.637s 1.305s [13/15] 308km/h

16. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 57.869s 1.537s [16/16] 307km/h

17. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 57.992s 1.660s [16/17] 297km/h

18. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 58.042s 1.710s [17/17] 304km/h

19. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 58.179s 1.847s [15/16] 301km/h

20. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 58.194s 1.862s [13/15] 302km/h

21. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 58.437s 2.105s [16/18] 302km/h

22. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 58.638s 2.306s [11/13] 302km/h

23. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 59.382s 3.050s [10/13] 301km/h

* Rookie