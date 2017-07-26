Rosenqvist: There’s no room for error

As Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist enters the final stop of the season in Canada this weekend, the popular rookie is well aware that neither he nor his team can afford any mistakes if they are to achieve their goals.

Mahindra Racing heads to Montreal for the final weekend of the 2016/2017 FIA Formula E Championship with hopes of securing its season objective of third place in both the teams’ and the drivers’ championship still very much alive. In fact, a strong showing could see Mahindra claim second!

With its competitive M3Electro, Mahindra Racing has established itself as one of the leading contenders this season. A successful weekend in the New York City ePrix extended the team’s impressive run of results. Drivers Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld finished second and third respectively in Brooklyn, scoring Mahindra Racing’s second double podium of the season after Berlin. The result also brought the team’s total podium tally to nine, the most of any team in the championship.

On a personal level, Rosenqvist is streets ahead of his teamate in the Drivers Championship and currently occupies third. He has been one of the undisputed stars of Formula E in season three, scoring four podiums including a maiden victory for himself and Mahindra Racing in Berlin.

The Swede desperately wants to hold onto both his position in the drivers’ Championship and also wants to improve Mahindra’s position in the teams’ championship.

Double podium in NYC ??? #NYCePrix #FormulaE #Passioneers A post shared by Mahindra Racing Formula E Team (@mahindraracing) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

“I’m really excited to go racing in Montreal having previously competed in Toronto,” he said.

“My aim is for a really strong weekend. There’s no room for error in the final two rounds of the season with a few drivers behind me also in contention – it’s going to be a tough fight but I will do can to finish third in the championship, and in the process doing what I can to help the team chase down second in the team’s table.”