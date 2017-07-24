Sauber test for Honda junior Matsushita

Honda junior driver Nobuharu Matsushita will make his Formula 1 debut at the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test with Sauber.

The 23-year-old Japanese driver, who is currently seven in the Formula 2 championship, will get behind the wheel of the C36 on Day Two of the two-day testing.

We’re pleased to confirm that @Nobu_Mat13 will drive for the @SauberF1Team on Day 2 of the #HungarianGP mid-season @F1 test pic.twitter.com/1CkRPNxgUz — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) July 24, 2017

“When I was four years old, I was fascinated by Michael Schumacher, watching him racing in Formula 1," said Matsushita.

"Since then my dream was to become a Formula 1 driver. I am very excited about my first Formula 1 test and I am really looking forward to driving the Sauber C36-Ferrari at the Hungaroring – it is a great opportunity for me.

"I hope it will be a productive day for the team as well as for myself, so that I can learn as much as possible. I would like to thank the Sauber F1 Team for making this happen."

Matsushita's run comes as Honda and Sauber look to finalise a deal for the F1 team to run Honda engines in 2018.

Gustav Malja will test the Sauber C36-Ferrari on Day One.

