Dominant Hamilton has title in his sights

Lewis Hamilton feels he is ready to launch his title challenge this season after a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix win at Silverstone.

Hamilton also recorded a fifth career Grand Slam as he narrowed the gap to World Championship leader Sebastian Vettel to just one point after both Ferraris suffered punctures in the dying stages of a dramatic race.

The Brit, to the delight of the home crowd, stormed to a 14-second victory over team-mate Valtteri Bottas, and Hamilton was thrilled to be able to put on a show for his fans.

"It's never easy," said Hamilton.

"The support has been incredible this weekend. I am so proud I could do this for you all. The team were faultless all weekend. Valtteri had an incredible drive to go from ninth.

.@LewisHamilton wins his 5th #BritishGP ??! Vettel's 20 point lead cut down to 1 point. Not a bad day for the Brit!#BritishGP ?? pic.twitter.com/uzZ20iDn9i — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 16, 2017

"Now the plan is to win the championship."

