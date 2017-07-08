Happy Vettel hails ‘phenomenal’ Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel declared himself "very happy" after he got on the front row for the first time in his career in Austria.

Vettel grabbed P2 in Spielberg after being pipped to pole position by Valtteri Bottas by 0.42 seconds.

However, with title rival Lewis Hamilton down in P8 due to a gearbox penalty, he is in a very strong postion to further extend his World Championship lead.

"Not quick enough!," Vettel said with a smile in the on-track interviews.

"I was very happy. The car was really good. I was hoping for the last run but it was a bit of an anti climax with the yellow flags. It's a great track, the car has been phenomenal.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow, it should be a good race."

Sky Italia's Davide Valsecchi tried to organise a handshake between Hamilton and Vettel following the fall-out from Baku, but the Brit simply made his way back to the garage.

