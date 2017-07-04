Austrian GP timetable

Formula 1 heads back to Europe for the ninth round of the 2016 Championship, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

All times are local (Austria is GMT 2)

Thursday July 6

15:00: FIA press conference

Friday July 7

10:00 – 11:30: First free practice

14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice

16:00: FIA press conference

Saturday July 8

11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice

14:00 – 15:00: Qualifying

15:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference

Sunday July 9

14:00 – 16:00: Austrian GP

16:00: FIA post-race press conference

Austrian GP Info

No of Laps: 71

Race Distance: 306.452

Lap Record: 1:08.337 – M Schumacher (2003)

2016 Winner: L Hamilton (Mercedes)

