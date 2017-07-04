Austrian GP timetable

Formula 1 heads back to Europe for the ninth round of the 2016 Championship, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.
All times are local (Austria is GMT 2)
Thursday July 6
15:00: FIA press conference
Friday July 7
10:00 – 11:30: First free practice
14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice
16:00: FIA press conference
Saturday July 8
11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice
14:00 – 15:00: Qualifying
15:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference
Sunday July 9
14:00 – 16:00: Austrian GP
16:00: FIA post-race press conference
Austrian GP Info
No of Laps: 71
Race Distance: 306.452
Lap Record: 1:08.337 – M Schumacher (2003)
2016 Winner: L Hamilton (Mercedes)
