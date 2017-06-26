Perez and Ocon clash again in Baku

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were once again at loggerheads as the Force India team-mates collided in Baku.

The duo were involved in another disagreement in Canada when Perez did not allow Ocon to pass and challenge for a podium place in Montreal.

They were running in P4 and P5 again when the two collided at Turn 2 following a Safety Car restart in Baku, an incident which Perez – who retired later in the race due to the damage caused – called "unacceptable".

"Between us, we ruined a great opportunity for the team," said Perez.

"Actually I feel that I couldn't have done anything to avoid the accident. I was next to the wall, and there was no room for me to go.

"It's a big shame, the way everything turned out, it was just over-aggressive. In all my career I've had teammates who have been hard but given enough room.

"What happened today is totally unacceptable for the team.

"I think the way he raced today wasn't right. I think he didn't have any logic."

A challenging day in the office for the team. Top job by the guys and girls in the garage all weekend and 8 points added to our tally. pic.twitter.com/gA8jj1ZnAw — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) June 25, 2017

Ocon, who recovered to P6, believes Perez hit him first.

"I'm happy with the performance and disappointed with the potential we had," said Ocon.

"Obviously it's never nice to have an incident like that in the race between me and Checo. I lost a lot of places, but still managed to get some points for the team.

"He touched me after Turn 1, and then I was on the inside for Turn 2, and we touched again. Unfortunately, it's racing and it happens sometimes.

"For sure we will discuss it and it should not happen in the future."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!