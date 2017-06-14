Rossi enjoying new chassis

Movistar Yamaha's new chassis is has made MotoGP veteran Valentino Rossi a happy man following testing at Catalunya in Spain.

Yamaha were testing two new M1 frames around the Spanish circuit this week following the MotoGP weekend. Rossi was delighted with the results, revealing he was much more comfortable in the corners.

"I always struggle with this bike for turning, for the entry to the corner," said the Italian of the old chassis on crash.net.



"I'm never very comfortable…at 100%.



"So today we had a different chassis, a little bit, Yamaha work always very much under this point of view. And is better. I like. I prefer the bike like this. It's more easy. It's better for my style.



"For me the bike turns a bit better and I enter into the corner faster. So this is the way. You can be more precise and is also more fun to ride.



"There remain some other problems like the stress on the rear tyre that anyway is quite a lot in a track like this. So we have to continue. Try to improve. Tomorrow will be another day here. We have some other stuff to try so we hope to continue like this."

Rossi is coming off an eighth place finish in Catalunya, leaving him in fifth in the riders' championship.