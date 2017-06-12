Hamilton explains Stroll thumb up

Lewis Hamilton has given the real reason why he gave Lance Stroll the thumb up after lapping the Canadian rookie in Montreal.

The thumb up was initially perceived to be a 'thanks' for getting out of the way quickly on the start/finish straight but Hamilton actually wanted to congratulate Stroll as he made his way to his first points finish of his Formula 1 career.

Thank you Montreal A post shared by Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

"I know he's had such a difficult season," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"He's been dropped in the deep end, with critics and all those different things you have when you're 18 and you're experiencing them for the first time in Formula 1 – in one of the most difficult seasons.

"He looked like he was doing a good job, and I just wanted to acknowledge that."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!