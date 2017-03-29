Sykes looking forward to European return

The Barcelona-based Kawasaki Racing Team head to MotorLand Aragon in Spain this weekend hoping to keep up their winning start to the 2017 World Superbike season having won four out of four starts so far.

While defending double world champion Jonathan Rea has won all four starts this season in Australia and Thailand, his Kawasaki teammate Tom Sykes has not been too far behind.

WSBK #TomSykes #KawasakiRacingTeam #WSBK A post shared by Bancha Patsornruengrong (@bancha_mtg) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Sykes finished third and sixth in Australia and in Thailand, he picked up a third and second spot to sit third in the rider standings with 62 points, behind Ducati's Chaz Davies on 70 and leader Rea sitting on 100 points after two events.

In an interview carried by the official World Superbike site, the 31-year-old Sykes said he was looking forward to starting off their European campaign in Spain this weekend.

"I am looking forward to coming back to the European tracks now after a steady start to the season,” Sykes said. "It has not been too shabby but there are little areas we will certainly look to improve on at this forthcoming race weekend.

"I feel we have learned in the first two rounds and now our aim is to move forward and be stronger in terms of initial lap times. I am re-thinking my approach to riding, and my fastest lap of the race in Thailand was on the last lap.

"Off the top of my head, I would say we are looking at adjusting my riding style 60-70 percent and adjusting the bike settings 40-30 percent. It is just taking some time."