Alonso evades question on Honda axe talk

Fernando Alonso has said he is not the right person to ask about the future of McLaren and their engine supplier Honda.

Alonso finished P12 in FP2 at Albert Park, a pretty respectable finish given the multitude of issues currently facing the Woking team.

And while the Spaniard is well aware of all the rumours, he is just trying to focus on doing as good a job as he possibly can.

"I don't know. I don't write anything off," Alonso told Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

"We are not here to wait four, six or eight races to improve the situation. That's how formula one works – it's not a charity."

"But this question is better addressed to the leadership of the team.

"Of course I am aware of the rumours, but I try not to pay attention to them.

"It's frustrating that after two years, everyone is moving forward and Honda is where they were two years ago. Let's hope we can fix the situation – I asked the team to react strongly and very soon."

