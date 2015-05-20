Grosjean set for grid penalty

Romain Grosjean's Monaco Grand Pirx is off to a bad start before he even managed to get into his car.

The Lotus driver has been forced to change his gearbox following problems at the Spanish Grand Prix last time out and that will result in an automatic five-place grid penalty.

The Frenchman finished eighth at the Barcelona event, but revealed afterwards that he lost fourth gear while out on track, and the team have decided to change his gearbox.

It means Grosjean, who is currently eighth in the standings with 16 points, is set for a difficult Sunday as overtaking opportunities are very limited on the street circuit in Monte Carlo.