Rea claims second straight Superpole over Sykes

Jonathan Rea took his second Superpole in a row as he finished two-tenths of a second faster than Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes in Thailand.

Rea dominated free practice on Friday and converted that into a time of 1m 32.957s after Sykes had taken provisional pole with his time of 1m 33.192s earlier in the session.

Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Marco Melandri completed the top three on the grid for Race 1 with Chaz Davies recovering from a slide off the track to claim a place on the second row.

The Brit skidded off at turn 6 midway through Superpole 2 with Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes taking advantage to start ahead of Davies.

Further down, Lowes' team-mate Michael van der Mark finished in sixth, while Milwaukee Aprilia's Eugene Laverty, Xavi Fores and Lorenzo Savadori make up the third row.

Full Superpole results:

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 32.957s

2. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 33.192s

3. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 33.457s

4. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 33.529s

5. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 33.561s

6. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 33.617s

7. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 33.621s

8. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati 1199R 1m 34.188s

9. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 34.207s

10. Jordi Torres ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 34.252s

11. Leon Camier GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 34.525s

12. Markus Reiterberger GER Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 34.807s

Grid positions determined by Superpole 1

13. Randy Krummenacher SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.647s

14. Nicky Hayden USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 34.698s

15. Alex de Angelis SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.816s

16. Stefan Bradl GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 35.155s

17. Riccardo Russo ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 35.206s

18. Ondrej Jezek CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.226s

19. Roman Ramos ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.587s

20. Ayrton Badovini ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.993s