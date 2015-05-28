Crutchlow: I like the Mugello Circuit

He currently sits on 47 points and sixth overall in the MotoGP rider standings.

Crutchlow is familiar with the track having got a podium there in 2013 so is somewhat justified in feeling a bit confident.

In a chat with motogp.com, Crutchlow said that he was looking forward the weekends racing as he has had some great races at Mugello in the past.

"We need to regroup after the struggles we had with the temperature changes over the Le Mans weekend, but I think Mugello could be the place to do that.

"I've had some great races around the track in the past and been on the podium there before. It's going to be a difficult challenge, because the pace is so hot at the moment," he said.

The British rider said that he was looking forward to seeing all the Italian fans over the weekend.

"I always look forward to seeing the Italian fans and overall it's a race that I love to be involved in.

"Last year didn't go to plan because I crashed, and actually took LCR's rider out, so hopefully it will be better for all parties this year," he added.