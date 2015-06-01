Marquez bemoans tyre struggles

Having qualified in 13th place on Saturday – the worst of his MotoGP career – Marquez battled back into a podium position only to crash out five laps from the finish.

With pole sitter and eventual winner Jorge Lorenzo speeding off into the distance, Marques battled with his Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa, Ducati pair Andrea Iannone and Andrea Dovizioso, as well as Championship leader Valentino Rossi for the two remaining spots on the podium.

"The first laps were really good, especially lap one and this was what I planned. In my mind I needed to take the risk in the first few laps to try to be there and when I saw that after three laps I was behind Lorenzo I was really happy," Marquez said told the media following Sunday's race.

"We did the most difficult work, the first laps, but then the second part of the race I was struggling a lot. I was going over the limit every corner and then in the end I crash. But OK, the most important thing is that we tried."

Sunday's race at Rossi home track was Marquez's second non-finish of the season, which means he trails Rossi by 49 points after six races, with 12 more remaining in the season.

"33 points was already a lot to behind, 49 even more," Marquez added.

"But OK, we try. Now we want first of all to fix this problem for trying to ride in a good way and then we will see. But I will be the same Marc, so that means if in the next race I can win I will give 100% percent or event more.

"The problem was not like Le Mans because today the positive thing was the front [feeling] during the race," he explained. "I felt confident and I was riding only with the front wheel. The problem is that when the [rear] tyre dropped at lap 7-8 I had the same problems as always: Big slides on the entry [to the corners], no support on the rear and then I was riding only with the front tyre.

"When you are riding like this for 20 laps, in the end it is easy to lose the front one time.

"Like you see on TV, when I go into the corner I am sliding too much. Then I never stop the bike, so I push a lot on the front and then when I release the brakes still this slide continues and is the most difficult. We are working really hard to improve that.

"Last year I had those slides but always I controlled, always I felt the rear wheel. But this year for some reason I don't feel.

"Today in the first laps we had the speed with the new tyre. When I have the support on the rear I am riding really well and I feel really good with the bike. But the problem is with the used tyre.

"For example in the first laps at Jerez I was able to follow Lorenzo but when the tyre dropped a little bit I was sliding on the corner entry and it was more difficult.

"We are working very hard on that but it is not a problem that we will not fix from one race to another."