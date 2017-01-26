Hayden’s first laps with Honda’s new Fireblade

Nicky Hayden put his new Honda Fireblade through its paces at Jerez this week, an outing that also gave him the opportunity to evaluate his injured knee.

Hayden, who will race for the Honda World Superbike Team this season, had his first taste of the new Honda CBR1000RR SP in Spain this week.

He finished Wednesday's running sixth on the timesheet with a 1:40.548. That put him 0.739s behind pace-setter and reigning World Champion Jonathan Rea.

He told WorldSBK.com: "We're very happy to get out on the new bike and to start doing some work.

"It's never easy – the first day with the new bike. You have some running in and shakedown, and that's what we did for most of the day.

"But in the last couple of exits we were able to push and to see where we're at, to start eliminating problems."

He added: "There's definitely some differences especially with the fairing.

"But with riding; the geometry is very similar and the riding positioning is very similar. In fact we're using the same seat and riding tank as last year, so I would say that's similar.

"Chassis handling wise it's not so dramatically different, but for sure there's some little things here and there.

"We've got to work pretty much in every area, to see which direction to go."

The test also gave Hayden the opportunity to evaluate his knee, which he injured while flat track riding in November.

Catching his foot, he tore his MCL and had to undergo surgery.

Speaking about the injury after Wednesday's action, he said: "I'll need some more rehab just to get a bit stronger and to get the range of motion back, but it actually felt better than maybe I expected."