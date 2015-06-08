Rea fastest in Portimao testing

Almost the whole WSBK field were present, including Championship leader Jonathan Rea, in dry conditions.

Rea, who dominated both races on Sunday, was the morning leader with a best of 1’42.661 after 54 laps on his Kawasaki.

Suzuki's Alex Lowes was second quickest followed by Leon Haslam of the Aprilia Racing Team and Tom Sykes on his Kawasaki was fourth.

The red hot form of Rea over the weekend saw him extend his Championship lead to an incredible 124 points ahead of team-mate Sykes in second place.

Rea sits on 330 points on top of the WSBK standings.