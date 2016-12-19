‘Helmut liked how I reacted after Toro Rosso snub,’ says Gasly

According to Red Bull junior driver Pierre Gasly, Helmut Marko liked the way he reacted after he was told he will not be racing for Toro Rosso next year.

Instead, the Faenza-based outfit decided to retain their drivers’ line-up, confirming Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat for 2017.

The Frenchman was convinced that he would be in Formula 1 next year following the disappointing year Kvyat suffered, but was left frustrated once the Russian was confirmed for another year.

Gasly, though, revealed that Marko appreciated his response to being snubbed and that Red Bull told him to keep working hard.

“When you invest a lot of energy, time and work, you're disappointed to miss out on the opportunity,” Gasly told French radio channel RMC.

“I think [Red Bull] saw that I was doing my best to make it. That's what they like.

“Helmut liked how I reacted. He pushes me and supports me well. The relationship has been better for the last two or three months, even though the decision was not in my favour.

“He supports me, pushes me and motivates me to keep giving it all, knowing that things can change very quickly in F1.

“I was told that I was at the right place at the wrong time, that they had to keep Kvyat for another year, that I was very young, that they were happy with my job and that I should keep giving my best, pushing for my opportunity.

“They told me things should change within a year and I should keep giving my best, as things can change very quickly in F1.”

