Marquez tries old chassis in testing

On Sunday at the Catalunya Grand Prix the reigning world champion did not finish after crashing out, meaning that he has not finished in three of the last five races.

The last time that he was on the podium was in Jerez in early May and is currently 69 points behind leader Valentino Rossi in the standings.

Despite the rain ending the testing after 90-minutes on Monday, Marquez felt that the 2014 chassis with the 2015 engine felt better.

In a chat with autosport.com, Marquez confirmed that even through the testing was short there were positives.

"We didn't have much luck with the weather today, it started to rain very early on and we could only do three runs," said Marquez.

"The important thing is that the one point we did try – last year's chassis with this year's swingarm and engine – gave us a positive feeling.

"We have to confirm our findings and compare the telemetry, because it wasn't a huge step forward and we couldn't do many laps, but the first impressions were good.

"The rain interrupted our work, but we'll see if we can continue working in this way because I'm feeling better on the bike all the time," he added.

The next MotoGP event will be the Dutch Grand Prix at the Assen Circuit on June 27.