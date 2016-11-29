Formula 1 stars, athletes react to Rosberg’s victory

Formula 1 fans weren’t the only ones excited by the Sunday’s showdown in Abu Dhabi and Nico Rosberg’s championship victory.

The German’s F1 peers, former motorsport greats and star athletes all took to Twitter to congratulate him on his long-awaited title.

Here’s what they had to say about Rosberg’s triumph:

Roger Federer:

Crazy cool first F1 experience. Congrats to world champ @nico_rosberg and @MercedesAMGF1. Big respect to all the drivers ???? pic.twitter.com/jUpTayHlKi — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 27, 2016

Romain Grosjean:

Thomas Muller:

Pedro de la Rosa:

It was refreshing to listen to @nico_rosberg during and after the race. No complaints whatsoever about Lewis tactics.Great racing, well done — Pedro de la Rosa (@PedrodelaRosa1) November 27, 2016

Mark Webber:

Jorge Lorenzo:

Bastian Schweinsteiger:

Strong season and a well-deserved world champion! Congrats on your first @F1 title, @nico_rosberg! ????? pic.twitter.com/G8cT7eguG1 — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) November 28, 2016

Daniel Ricciardo:

on with many good memories and things we'll learn from to become better again in 17. Lastly for now congrats @nico_rosberg on the title ? — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 28, 2016

Lukas Podolski:

Max Verstappen:

Very happy to finish on a high after being last at turn 1. Fighting back to P4 was best we could do. Congrats to @nico_rosberg! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/o2XcFWOChK — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 27, 2016

Fernando Alonso:

Congratulations to the new world champion!! Well deserve! Bravo @nico_rosberg ??????? https://t.co/xtbmA9bPr8 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) November 27, 2016

Boris Becker:

Finally !!! Hug/handshake from @LewisHamilton with @nico_rosberg !

2 great sportsman /ambassadors for so many kids around the world ! — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) November 27, 2016

Ilkay Gundogan:

Michael Ballack:

Damon Hill:

Mario Andretti:

Probably the only man happier than @nico_rosberg now is his dad my friend Keke. Huge congrats to the family World Champions!! — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) November 27, 2016

No message from Lewis Hamilton yet, but we’re sure it’s coming soon. Right?