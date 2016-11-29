Formula 1 stars, athletes react to Rosberg’s victory

Formula 1 fans weren’t the only ones excited by the Sunday’s showdown in Abu Dhabi and Nico Rosberg’s championship victory.
The German’s F1 peers, former motorsport greats and star athletes all took to Twitter to congratulate him on his long-awaited title.
Here’s what they had to say about Rosberg’s triumph:
Roger Federer:
Crazy cool first F1 experience. Congrats to world champ @nico_rosberg and @MercedesAMGF1. Big respect to all the drivers ???? pic.twitter.com/jUpTayHlKi
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 27, 2016
Romain Grosjean:
Well done @nico_rosberg !!! ???#AbuDhabiGP #worldchampion
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 27, 2016
Thomas Muller:
Congratulations to @nico_rosberg. World champion @F1 – fantastic!
— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) November 27, 2016
Pedro de la Rosa:
It was refreshing to listen to @nico_rosberg during and after the race. No complaints whatsoever about Lewis tactics.Great racing, well done
— Pedro de la Rosa (@PedrodelaRosa1) November 27, 2016
Mark Webber:
Perfect season. And World Champ. Congrats @nico_rosberg ? pic.twitter.com/rRt19OjmcO
— Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) November 27, 2016
Jorge Lorenzo:
Congratulations @nico_rosberg for the title and @LewisHamilton for the victory. Thanks @MonsterEnergy and @MercedesAMGF1 for everything! ? pic.twitter.com/q3d7h9ogCm
— Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) November 27, 2016
Bastian Schweinsteiger:
Strong season and a well-deserved world champion! Congrats on your first @F1 title, @nico_rosberg! ????? pic.twitter.com/G8cT7eguG1
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) November 28, 2016
Daniel Ricciardo:
on with many good memories and things we'll learn from to become better again in 17. Lastly for now congrats @nico_rosberg on the title ?
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 28, 2016
Lukas Podolski:
Congratulation, Nico! Proud to have the fastest friend in the world ?@nico_rosberg #Formel1 #racing #poldi ??? pic.twitter.com/Y7dZGRgeoP
— Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) November 27, 2016
Max Verstappen:
Very happy to finish on a high after being last at turn 1. Fighting back to P4 was best we could do. Congrats to @nico_rosberg! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/o2XcFWOChK
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 27, 2016
Fernando Alonso:
Congratulations to the new world champion!! Well deserve! Bravo @nico_rosberg ??????? https://t.co/xtbmA9bPr8
— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) November 27, 2016
Boris Becker:
Finally !!! Hug/handshake from @LewisHamilton with @nico_rosberg !
2 great sportsman /ambassadors for so many kids around the world !
— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) November 27, 2016
Ilkay Gundogan:
WORLD CHAMPION! ???? Fully deserved after a great season! ?? @nico_rosberg #F1 #Rosberg #AbuDhabiGP
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 27, 2016
Michael Ballack:
Well done @nico_rosberg ?? @MercedesAMGF1 #AbuDhabiGP #F1 ? @F1 ?nice to watch @SkySports @SkySportsF1
— Michael Ballack (@Ballack) November 27, 2016
Damon Hill:
Welcome @nico_rosberg . World Champ. Congrats to Keke and the Rosbergs!! #F1 #AbuDhabiGP
— Damon Hill (@HillF1) November 27, 2016
Mario Andretti:
Probably the only man happier than @nico_rosberg now is his dad my friend Keke. Huge congrats to the family World Champions!!
— Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) November 27, 2016
No message from Lewis Hamilton yet, but we’re sure it’s coming soon. Right?