Renault: Normal for Magnussen to speak with rivals

Renault team principal Frederic Vasseur says it is "quite normal" for Kevin Magnussen to be speaking with other teams about a 2017 drive.

According to reports Magnussen has emerged as the prime candidate to replace Esteban Gutierrez at Haas.

The American team has reportedly offered the Dane a two-year deal and he is under no obligation to bring sponsorship to the table.

The driver also remains on Renault's list of candidates with some reports suggesting that he is the favourite to retain his seat.

Renault, though, have yet to make a decision with Vasseur conceding that it is "normal" for his drivers to be speaking with rival teams.

He told Autosport: "Everybody is talking with everybody, that's life in the paddock.

"As long as I've not taken a decision then it's quite normal everybody is talking.

"We will make our own choice, like Guenther [Steiner, Haas team principal] will make his own choice and everybody will be happy."

As for Jolyon Palmer's assertion that the Renault seat is straight fight between the current drivers, Vasseur said: "I'm not considering the situation like this.

"It's not a fight between Kev and Jo, or Jo and another one."

