Button: Got to stay positive

The good news for Jenson Button is that "nothing was broken" on his MP4-30, the bad news is "something went wrong."

McLaren suffered yet another dreadful weekend in Austria with both cars failing to finish Sunday's grand prix.

While Fernando Alonso crashed out on the opening lap, colliding with the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen, Button's race was not much better.

After the Safety Car was brought in following his team-mate's crash, he pulled into the pits for a drive-through penalty, the result of not being able to take his full 25-place grid penalty.

Shortly after he was told the box his MP4-30 as McLaren were aware of a problem with the car.

"Nothing was broken on my car, but something was wrong – and the switch-changes didn't make any difference," Button revealed.

"So the team took the decision to retire the car – we'd fitted a brand new engine this weekend, and we didn't want to unnecessarily damage it, so we decided to stop.

"Silverstone will be another step forward. Hopefully, we'll have got rid of our issues so I can have a stronger race in front of my home crowd.

"And, after that, Hungary is a circuit that should suit us, so we can get a good result there."

The Brit is adamant he's going to remain positive no matter what as it is up to the drivers to keep the team motivated.

"In times like these, you've just got to stay positive.

"Everybody back at the factory listens to our post-race interviews, and both Fernando and I want to keep everyone motivated.

"We're in a good place, because we know what this package can achieve, so hopefully everyone will continue to stay strong."