Buemi: Nothing to lose

The Swiss driver claimed the honours in Saturday's first London ePrix at Batteresa Park, and now sits just five points behind Championship leader Nelson Piquet Jr heading into Sunday's season finale.

It's a three-way race for the title, with Lucas di Grassi, who sits 13 points behind Piquet also in with a shot at the Championship, and Buemi will be putting everything on the line, having already secured top honours in the Teams' Championship.

“We will try to do our best again,” he told the official Formula E website. “We have not got much to lose [on Sunday] – we won the Teams’ championship so we will try to repeat as much as possible the result today. We will push hard and see what happens.”

The 26-year-old has considerable experience in high-pressure situations, having raced in a number of formula, including F1 and the World Endurance Championship – where he won the title last season.

However, Buemi believes that Formula E differs so much from other types of racing that it is difficult to call on past experiences too much.

“It’s never easy to win, even if you have won in the past,” he said.“In Formula E there are so many things you have to deal with towards the end of the stint, or the race, with the temperature of the battery, the consumption, so even if you have a lot of experience from other categories when you get here it’s all new.”