Crutchlow: I knew what pace I had

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow has said he expects his superb second place finish at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be quickly forgotten and he will 'written off' ahead of the next MotoGP event.

The 30-year-old Brit has been in stunning form of late, having finished second at Sachsenring then winning the Czech GP and now second at his home GP this past weekend.

The race was won by Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Maverick Viñales while Movistar Yamaha's Valentino Rossi was third.

Even though Crutchlow has looked solid in wet or dry conditions, he told reporters that going forward he does not think his recent success will totally shut up his critics.

"No, no I'll be wrote off next week! As we know, I'll be wrote off, the worst rider in the world blah, blah, blah," said Crutchlow.

"The same old, same old. But it's just nice for me and my team. I believe that we've worked hard for it. We've had some good run of races.

“I knew Sachsenring I could have probably fought also for the podium in the dry. I also believe in Brno we could have had a good result in the dry, maybe sixth – we just struggled with the acceleration as we know.

“But here I kept a little bit in the pocket. I know I did. I knew all weekend that I had something a little bit more than what I was giving out. That's why Vale (Valentino Rossi) said he didn't expect me to be there. But I knew what sort of pace I had. I actually believed, once I got to the front of that group I was going to go for Maverick [Vinales],” added Crutchlow.

“I had a problem in a couple of areas and it was then impossible to do it and I had to defend a bit as well. I also wanted to finish the race because I was in second at that point with a decent advantage to the guys behind.”

Crutchlow went on to say that it felt surreal battling with Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez at one stage for the podium.

“[It felt] surreal to be honest because it never normally happens, to be honest. But I've done it before in my career. I've been able to battle with these guys. Sure I felt great today, I felt competitive and I felt I was able to do it with my package, my team and the way we'd worked.

“They don't come often enough so you have to take advantage when you can. I was stronger in quite a few areas and made it count. With about three laps to go when I was in second place, I thought, 'just f**king stay on'. And my bike was not feeling great at that time. I couldn't change direction. The bike just got worse and worse and worse to change direction. It was really hard from Turns 2-3-4-5 and 11-12.

“There was one point in the race where I thought, 'I'm going down or I'm going on the podium'. But then I felt like I was able to control the situation,” he added.

“But the point that I thought that was where I was over the limit a tiny bit. Then I started to feel good with the bike and made it happen.”