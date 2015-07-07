Marquez: Still issues to solve

This coming weekend the MotoGP Championship travels to Germany at the Sachsenring, a circuit where Marquez has been won every race since 2009.

Having struggled for most of the season, Marquez had a sudden improvement by using the 2014 chassis with the 2015 engine, electronics and swingarm, making him very competitive in Holland to finish second behind Valentino Rossi.

"We worked well all weekend in Assen and we have found some positive progression with the bike. There are still some things to solve, but we have definitely made a step forward," Marquez told bikesportnews.com.

"Sachsenring is a small and twisty little circuit, unlike any others on the calendar. I've enjoyed good results here in the past and I hope this weekend can prove to be a good weekend for us also.

"The weather can be tricky there so we will have to work hard from the first session," he added.