Perez reiterates ‘need’ to move up

Sergio Perez acknowledges that the next move in his career will be a key one, either setting him up for a possible title challenge or not.

Although Perez is contracted to Force India for 2017, he has already warned that he will need to leave the team if he ever wants to fight for a title.

With firm offers on the table from Renault and Williams, Perez's sponsors will have the final say in where he goes.

As yet, though, nothing has been decided.

Asked by Autosport if the next move in his career will be 'key', he replied: "Yes, definitely.

"It's a very important part of my career as I'm not that young anymore and I need to move up in the next couple of years.

"I'm taking a lot of things into consideration that in the past I didn't.

"It's the way I'm approaching my future."

He added: "I want to enjoy the moment as much as I can because life in F1 goes so quick.

"If I get the opportunity to fight for the title then great, but if I don't, I just have to do what I can out of my opportunities.

"At the moment, I'm enjoying it a lot.

"I'm 26, so hopefully there is a good 10 years ahead that I can be around F1."

Perez reiterated that he hopes to have his future resolved when Formula 1 returns from the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix later this month

"I hope it can be solved soon. When I come back for Spa, everything should be done.

"There are drivers who don't know if they will be here next year.

"It's not my case fortunately, I'm lucky that I'm in a very strong position."

