Vinales P1 as MotoGP returns to Austria

MotoGP returned to Austria for the first time in nearly two decades with Maverick Vinales claiming the weekend's first P1.

It was a cold start to Friday at the Red Bull Ring with the track temperature a mere 14'C as FP1 got underway.

Marc VDS' Jack Miller set the early pace with a 1:26.438 as the sport's big-name riders slowly worked their way toward the front.

He was overhauled by Valentino Rossi, who in turn lost out to Andrea Iannone and Yonny Hernandez.

The Aspar rider was leading the way with a 1:26.306 when the session was red-flagged to allow marshals to re-deploy an air fence that was damaged when Dani Pedrosa crashed at Turn 9.

Pedrosa lost control of his Honda under braking at Turn 9 with both the rider and his bike having a lengthy slide across the tarmac run-off before coming to a stop.

The session resumed with a flurry of activity and a P1 for Vinales. The Suzuki rider crossed the line with a 1:25.866 to claim the Austrian weekend's first P1.

Andrea Dovizioso was second, 0.079s off the pace, with Iannone third. He was 0.211s down.

Rossi, Hernandez and championship leader Marc Marquez completed the top six, all within half a second off Vinales' time, while Jorge Lorenzo was P7.

Stefan Bradl, back in action after missing the German MotoGP with a concussion, had the dubious honour of being the weekend's first crasher. He finished down in 20th place.

There was also a crash for Eugene Laverty, who went down at speed at Turn 8. He was P21 with only Pedrosa slower.

Times

1 Maverick VIÑALES Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1'25.866

2 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team 1'25.945 +0.079

3 Andrea IANNONE Ducati Team 1'26.077 0.211

4 Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'26.232 0.366

5 Yonny HERNANDEZ Pull & Bear Aspar Team 1'26.306 0.440

6 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1'26.337 0.471

7 Jorge LORENZO Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'26.375 0.509

8 Jack MILLER Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS 1'26.438 0.572

9 Danilo PETRUCCI OCTO Pramac Yakhnich 1'26.493 0.627

10 Michele PIRRO Ducati Team 1'26.620 0.754

11 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda 1'26.734 0.868

12 Scott REDDING OCTO Pramac Yakhnich 1'26.860 0.994

13 Pol ESPARGARO Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1'26.880 1.014

14 Bradley SMITH Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1'26.995 1.129

15 Aleix ESPARGARO Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1'27.067 1.201

16 Loris BAZ Avintia Racing 1'27.997 2.131

17 Alvaro BAUTISTA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1'28.229 2.363

18 Hector BARBERA Avintia Racing 1'28.492 2.626

19 Tito RABAT Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS 1'28.731 2.865

20 Stefan BRADL Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1'28.761 2.895

21 Eugene LAVERTY Pull & Bear Aspar Team 1'30.206 4.340

22 Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Team 1'31.293 5.427