Doubts linger for magic Marc

Marc Marquez has somewhat of a love affair with the Sachsenring circuit and it doesn’t take long to see why. The 22-year-old has now won six in a row at the German circuit all from pole position starts and Sunday’s race was no different.

A dominant performance from start to finish had many MotoGP fans claiming that the boy wonder is back and back for good – far from it.

History tells us to expect Marquez to be fast around the tight, twisty track and he was once again just that, but this season the Spaniard has had a tough time of it and sits 65 points back from championship leader Valentino Rossi.

A victory at a circuit that Honda is head and shoulders above every other manufacturer is no surprise and still doesn’t answered the lingering question on everybody’s lips in the paddock – can Honda consistently compete for race victories?

This weekend of course will give Marquez (and Pedrosa) a much needed boost of confidence that the development of the bike has taken a large leap but the real test is after the summer break on August 7th when MotoGP returns in Indianapolis for round ten of the 2015 season.

It is no secret that the Yamaha’s M1 just isn’t suited to the German circuit but when Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo touch down in the United States they know they are back on a level playing field, this is the real test for Marquez and Honda.

If Assen was an improvement for the Spaniard then winning this weekend’s German Grand Prix will feel like a championship win in itself and granted Marquez’s race could not have gone better but the questions still remain over the chassis issues the Honda has experienced this year.

After reverting to the 2014 version in the Netherlands there was an immediate improvement but Honda were still beaten by the defiant Valentino Rossi. So, even with the issues Marquez has endured this season it is no real shock that even with the underperforming bike at his disposal, mixed with a Yamaha that just doesn’t want to work on German shores, that the 22-year-old was able to secure 25 points this weekend.

Marquez can take stock, enjoy the moment and lap up the adulation but underneath that smiley exterior doubts linger, even if he claims otherwise.

Honda still have a lot to prove.

Joe Urquhart

@JoeUrq24