Sauber calls for cost cutting to be revisted

Cost cutting remains a hot topic in the world of Formula 1 with Sauber maintaining the call to amended current rules to assist smaller teams.

The Swiss outfit believe that measures must be put in place as soon as possible to ensure that the sport's smaller, less glamorous teams can continue on the grid for the foreseeable future.

However, many of Formula 1's top teams believe that costs have already been significantly trimmed and vehemently oppose further measures, including a proposed budget cap.

Monisha Kaltenborn, team principal at Sauber, thinks that not only cost cutting but many other aspects of the sport need to be urgently discussed.

“We believe that certain aspects of the sport have to be readdressed," Kaltenborn told Motorsport.com.

“We feel on one side you have to simplify the technical regulations, which increases the competition as well. You have seen in the past that you have to be careful introducing changes, because until now technical rules have only caused more costs, and we can prove that with so many examples in the past."

Kaltenborn feels that in the past, excellent ideas had been put on the table that never came to fruition.

These included a cost cap for the sport. Kaltenborn is of the opinion that this needs to be revisited.

“You also have to look at the technical side, and former FIA president Max Mosley had some interesting ideas on that – which was a cost cap and giving technical freedom under it."

Kaltenborn also wants those in charge of the sport to seriously focus on ways to not only bring down the cost of the sport, but to distribute the income it generates in a more fair manner.

“The other side of it all is the overall cost of F1; and what else you can do to bring it down. That is linked to the income of F1 and how you redistribute that income to have an equitable distribution.”

This, she believes is another vital aspect that will enable smaller teams to survive.

She admits however, that although Jean Today, president of the FIA, has intimated that he will be looking into this aspect of the sport, the final decision will always lie with Bernie Ecclestone.

“The commercial rights holder [Ecclestone] is responsible for commercial dealings and what we have to make sure, like in other sports, is we have a healthy field together.”

Kaltenborn thinks Formula 1 can look at the world of Football for a model that seems to work sufficiently well.

“If we compare ourselves to football, you don't have those discussions there. You have big clubs, and smaller ones – but nobody is suffering that much.

“The bigger clubs fully understand the need to keep smaller clubs in it, and you have distribution that allows everyone to live and be sustainable at a decent level.”