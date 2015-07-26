Sun: Ferrari, Red Bull, STR

Sebastian Vettel takes his second win of the season with his success in Hungary while both Red Bulls are also on the podium.

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: "It’s a shame what happened today in the race, but when you have no luck you have no luck, we did our best today. The start was really good for both of us, probably the best since the beginning of the season; we had good speed and were able to pull away and stay in front. The speed was always there today and I was expecting to push right to the end, but at one point I heard something strange in the car, the sound was getting different and then got worse and worse. We tried to fix it but it was not possible so I decided to retire. As a team we had a pretty good day with Sebastian’s win, but I think that we deserved a better result today, more than just a win. Without my problem we could have got a one-two finish very easily but things seem to always go in the worst possible way. Overall in the first part of the season we had the speed but it has been a bit unlucky. There was always something dictating the final result of the race quite badly. The most important thing now is to get rid of all the problems, we’ll keep pushing and hopefully luck will turn on our side and we’ll get what we deserve."

Kimi Raikkonen: "It has been a week with a lot of ups and downs and as I said after the race I dedicate this win to Jules and his family. The race was difficult especially at the end with all the thoughts coming through my mind but for sure I’m very happy with the result. Our race was very strong from the beginning, we had a great start and after that we had great pace and were able to control the race. Of course the safety car in the end was not helping us, but we still managed to stay on top and win the Grand Prix. It was fantastic to see all the guys of the team around as I looked down from the podium, they were all very happy. Today we proved that the pace we showed has nothing to do with luck. In fact, if anything we were a bit unlucky with the safety car, but our pace on the Prime tyre was really good so we kept pushing and still managed to come out on top and never allowed the people behind to come into the range of DRS. For sure it was a great race from all the guys and a great recovery from Friday, especially after we had heard strange rumours about the team facing a crisis… Thanks to all our partners for their support and to Shell for helping us with more power."

Red Bull

Daniil Kvyat: "I am very happy with the results; it was a fantastic turn around in what was such an eventful race. During the first stint, I thought my race was over because of the vibrations from the flat spot. But the car was really competitive during the last stint and we were able to finish very strongly. All the team deserves this double-podium, and all the guys back at the factory, everyone has kept pushing, and I want to say a big thank you to them. I am dedicating my race to Jules and his family; we lost a fantastic guy, our hearts and thoughts are with him and his family."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was definitely an eventful race but one I am very proud of. I have mixed emotions but I‘m grateful to be on the podium. It’s been a tough year and to have two cars on the podium is pretty surreal. I pushed hard in the last stint when I was on new softs so the opportunity was there to go for the race win. It’s a shame that Nico and I made contact but I wore my heart on my sleeve and left everything I had on the track."

Toro Rosso

Max Verstappen: "Unbelievable, a P4! What a great result, I have no words! I didn’t expect that at all after a bit of a bad start. However I managed to stay out of trouble and during my second stint everything was going well, I felt comfortable in the car and the guys behind me were not catching me up. When the race restarted after the Safety Car period there was a lot going on, with cars crashing in front of me… I also damaged my front-wing a bit and was given a drive-through penalty. So with a few laps to go I was asking my engineer in what position we were in, and when he said P4 I just couldn’t believe it! I’m very, very happy today. I’d like to thank the team, they are a great support and they deserve this result, I couldn’t have done it without them!"

Carlos Sainz: "A very frustrating way to end the weekend, what a pity! We could’ve finished in a really good position today if we hadn’t retired… We were running in P5 and doing a very good race, but then I ran out of power towards the end of the race and that was the end of that. This is now the third race in a row where we were running in the points and we are not able to finish, so I’m not happy with that, but at least today Max was able to score some good points which is great for the team. It’s unfortunate that due to some reliability troubles I couldn’t contribute to our points tally today, but I’m not concerned at all about my performance because I know that I was also up there. It’s upsetting and difficult to accept another retirement right now, but fortunately we now have the summer break to analyse what has happened, to reset, and come back stronger."