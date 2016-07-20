Bottas keen for ‘Finnish Grand Prix’

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Williams driver Valtteri Bottas has said that racing at the Hungaroring is like racing in his home country with all the Finnish flags being waved.

After suffering a recent slump in performances despite being tipped to rival Mercedes and Ferrari before the start of the season, Bottas is desperate to get back into the points, with both he and Felipe Massa only managing two points in the last two races.

On the race this weekend, the Finn admitted that the track itself is quite a challenge but is confident that Williams can prepare a solid car before Friday.

"The Hungaroring is probably the most intense track compared to the other events it falls around during the season," said Bottas

"It's much tighter with many slow speed corners and a very technical track to drive, so definitely not the easiest.

"Budapest falls in the summertime and normally it's very hot. It's nicknamed the 'Finnish Grand Prix' because there can be tens of thousands of Finns at the race.

"I always really appreciate seeing the Finnish flag and feeling that support."

