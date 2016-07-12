Testing line-up for Silverstone

Only a couple days after the British Grand Prix concluded, the F1 paddock are staying in Silverstone for in-season testing as fresh faces of the sport will be trying out the latest upgrades and modifications to the cars.

All the teams registered for this season will be taking part, expect for Sauber, who pulled out last week citing financial restraints as the season.

Pascal Wehrlein is back in the Mercedes car but in the 2014 version. The promising young German is currently racing for Manor and scored his first point of the season in Austria. He will be joined by fellow development driver Esteban Ocon in the other Silver Arrow.

At Red Bull, both Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have been given some time off while French driver Pierre Gasly steps into the RB12 for the next two days.

GP3 title favourite Charles Leclerc will also get his first taste of the Ferrari car after impressing the Scuderia while testing for Haas during FP1 of the British GP. He is already a development driver for the Italian team.

At the Haas garage, the team will use their very own American Santino Ferrucci, who will get his first bit of F1 action.

Full Silverstone F1 test line-up

Mercedes: Esteban Ocon/Pascal Wehrlein in 2014 car

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc/Kimi Raikkonen

Red Bull: Pierre Gasly

Williams: Valtteri Bottas/Alex Lynn

Renault: Sergey Sirotkin/Jolyon Palmer

Toro Rosso: Carlos Sainz Jr/Sergio Sette Camara

McLaren: Fernando Alonso/Stoffel Vandoorne

Force India: Nikita Mazepin

Manor: Rio Haryanto/Jordan King

Haas: Santino Ferrucci

