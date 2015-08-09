‘McLaren want to win tomorrow’

Eric Boullier has revealed McLaren have "some frustration" with Honda as while the Woking team wants to win "tomorrow", Honda want to win "sometime."

McLaren and Honda teamed up at the start of this season as the Japanese manufacturer returned to Formula 1.

The partnership, though, has yet to really take off.

Suffering from the teething troubles that other engine manufacturers experienced in 2014, McLaren-Honda have managed just 17 points.

The team recorded their best result last time out in Hungarian where Fernando Alonso finished P5 while a ninth-place for Jenson Button meant a first double points-haul of the season.

"Sometimes we have to pressure, sometimes we have some frustration, but in the end both wanted to be together," Boullier revealed to Autosport.

"We are impatient and we definitely hate to be in this position today.

"But every other Formula 1 team – except Mercedes and Ferrari of course – would dream to have such a partnership when they see how committed Honda is to Formula 1.

"The only discussion point we have today is the timing.

"We want to win tomorrow, they want to win sometime."

And although the Racing Director says McLaren have to respect Honda's way of doing things, he admits that going too long without a win would hurt the McLaren brand.

"In the end, we have to respect Honda's road map but obviously Honda has to respect our needs.

"We are a Formula 1 team and our business model is based on our success.

"We need to be successful and we can't be out of success too long. Honda knows that.

"They have their own reasons and their own road map to go back to Formula 1 which we have to accept.

"The only thing we need to do is make sure the communication channels are open enough that everyone is listening to the others and can adjust a bit to help or to suit each one's strategy."