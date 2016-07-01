Rosberg: Mercedes as legendary as Ferrari

Nico Rosberg is not about to succumb to the allure of Ferrari, adamant that "Mercedes are just as legendary."

As the Championship leader's contract negotiations continue to rumble on, Rosberg is one of several drivers who have been linked to Ferrari.

The Italian team, Formula 1's oldest and most successful outfit, is often a dream destination for drivers – not for Rosberg.

"Mercedes are just as legendary," he told Sky Sports F1.

"I feel very much at home, this is my racing family here and this is where I want to be for the foreseeable future."

As for his contract negotiations, the German said: "Nothing has changed at all. It's not something that has a lot of urgency.

"As I've always said I'm sure I will be here for more years to come because it feels great to be here and the team is also happy with me."

