Rossi relishing Lorenzo battle

Valentino Rossi is looking forward to the world championship battle with teammate Jorge Lorenzo, whose win at the Czech Republic MotoGP on Sunday put him level on points with the Italian.

The veteran would have to settle for third place and 16 points in Brno on Sunday, behind Spaniard Marc Marquez.

That leaves the Yamaha duo locked on 211 points each in the riders' standings, though the Spaniard's five wins to Rossi's three means he sits above him on the table.

"It is unbelievable that after eleven races we have equal points, so it means that it will be – and is already – a great fight," the 36-year-old told crash.net

"Jorge after the summer break came back in great shape. Two fantastic races, also in Indy where he fought with Marc until the last lap.

"To arrive in Valencia and fight with him for the championship we have to work to be stronger and try to go faster.

"The difference [between us] is coming from the speed that you can achieve, especially on Sunday, and usually Jorge is always very, very fast in all conditions. We have to work hard to improve for try to fight until the end."

Rossi will now switch his focus to the Octo British Grand Prix at Silverstone in two weeks time.

"Every year is different, but on paper I think there are more tracks where Jorge is stronger than me," added the six-time MotoGP championship winner.

"But have also some tracks where we are very equal. But this is not the way to think, the way to think is just try to understand the way to go faster in Silverstone and then after see for the next race.

"This is the way. Step-by-step. Weekend-by-weekend. Try to be ready under all conditions because for sure Silverstone is difficult. Always in the past I'm struggling but last year was a little bit better, even if always Jorge is very strong there from the very first year of the MotoGP race."