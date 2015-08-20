‘Merc can’t afford to gift rivals’

Following last year's antics, which cost Mercedes dearly, Toto Wolff says his team has to avoid "any" mistakes this weekend at Spa.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg head to the Belgian Grand Prix on the back of their first podium miss since the 1.6-litre V6 engines were introduced in 2014.

However, Spa also doesn't hold happy recent memories for the team as last year Rosberg collided with Hamilton, which later resulted in the Brit's retirement.

This year Wolff is determined to avoid any such incidents.

"Any mistake we make is a gift to our rivals and we cannot afford to do that," he told Reuters.

"With 10 races down and nine to go, we enter the second half of the season with a stronger points total than at this stage last year and yet our margin to the competition is actually smaller.

"In F1, there is never a moment you can take your foot off the gas and Hungary proved once again that any slip is an opportunity our rivals can grab with both hands.

"We have all enjoyed a chance to recharge over the summer, but we have also kept our minds focused on what lies ahead. I think we know what is needed and we have to remain relentless."