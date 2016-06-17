ATEC-02 to debut in 2016/17 season

It is all systems go for the Andretti Formula E team’s 2016/17 powertrain after they successfully completed the first on-track running of the ATEC-02.

The team were forced to scrap the use its own programme during the 2015/16 Formula E season after they encountered several problems during pre-season testing, but things will be different next campaign.

The ATEC-02 will thus be Andretti’s first bespoke Formula E powertrain and they completed three days of testing at Snetterton this week, successfully running in both qualifying and race power modes.

Team Principal Roger Griffiths said: “So far all indications are very good. We have already achieved several hundred kilometres of running in testing and have run at race and qualifying power levels without a problem. All the systems are functioning as to be expected.”

With further powertrain developments allowed in season three and with additional levels of regen permitted, Griffiths added: “We have a new MGU (e-Motor), power inverter, motor housing, gearbox and associated systems as well as a new cooling system. We took the additional regen rules into account when we designed the new powertrain. In fact, if need be it can cope with more than the level required.”