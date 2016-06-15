Everything you need to know about the European Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Baku this week for the eighth round of the 2016 season, the European Grand Prix.
Where: Baku, Azerbaijan
Weather forecast: Friday’s practice sessions are expected to take place under a cover of cloud and the Mercury should peak at about 29C. The forecast for the remainder of the weekend is sunny and hot, with temperatures rising to 31C on Saturday and 33C on Sunday, although a mild wind should offer some relief for spectators.
The circuit: Baku City Circuit
Circuit length: 6.006 km
Formula 1 debut: 2016
Number of laps: 51
Race distance: 306.306 km
Lap record: N/A
Tyre allocation: Medium, Soft, Supersoft
DRS Zones: Two – 730m before the approach of Turn 1 and 630m before the approach of Turn 3
Broadcast schedule
(All times are HKT)
Friday, June 17
Practice Session 1: 5pm – 6.30pm
Practice Session 2: 9pm – 10:30pm
Saturday, June 18
Practice Session 3: 6pm – 7pm
Qualifying – 9pm: 10pm
Sunday, June 19
Main Race – 9pm: 11pm
