Everything you need to know about the European Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Baku this week for the eighth round of the 2016 season, the European Grand Prix.

Where: Baku, Azerbaijan

Weather forecast: Friday’s practice sessions are expected to take place under a cover of cloud and the Mercury should peak at about 29C. The forecast for the remainder of the weekend is sunny and hot, with temperatures rising to 31C on Saturday and 33C on Sunday, although a mild wind should offer some relief for spectators.

The circuit: Baku City Circuit

PHOTOS: Blue skies in Baku ?? this Tuesday as #F1 arrives in the land of ??#EuropeGP pic.twitter.com/9a5ZGkMgmY — Formula 1 (@F1) June 14, 2016

Circuit length: 6.006 km

Formula 1 debut: 2016

Number of laps: 51

Race distance: 306.306 km

Lap record: N/A

Tyre allocation: Medium, Soft, Supersoft

DRS Zones: Two – 730m before the approach of Turn 1 and 630m before the approach of Turn 3

Broadcast schedule

(All times are HKT)

Friday, June 17

Practice Session 1: 5pm – 6.30pm

Practice Session 2: 9pm – 10:30pm

Saturday, June 18

Practice Session 3: 6pm – 7pm

Qualifying – 9pm: 10pm

Sunday, June 19

Main Race – 9pm: 11pm

