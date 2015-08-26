Yamaha pair resumes title battle

Yamaha riders Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi continue their battle for the MotoGP title at the British MotoGP at Silverstone this weekend.

After 11 races of the season, the team-mates are tied at the top of the standings with 211 points, 52 more than reigning champion Marc Marquez, who struggled for grip on his Honda for most of the first half of the season.

After winning at Brno last time out, Lorenzo has technically overtaken Rossi – who had led from the first race of the season – due to his superior 5-3 win tally.

"I'm quite happy after winning again in Brno," Lorenzo told reporters on Wednesday.

"The last time I won there was in 2010, so I think it was also important for Yamaha to be back on the podium after five years.

"Now it's time to go to England and I love that place. Especially the track is a great opportunity for us; it has a nice layout where our Yamaha YZR-M1 always behaves in a perfect way.

"It's a very enjoyable track but also very demanding because it's long and has plenty of high speed corners and change of directions, so you need to be in a perfect shape to be able to fight for the podium.

"I won several races at Silverstone in the past and I feel good there so hopefully this season we can achieve another great result on British soil."

Lorenzo has a standout record at Silverstone, winning in 2010, 2012 and 2013, as well as finishing second behind Marquez last year. Rossi, on the other hand, has struggled at the iconic British track throughout his glittering career – last year’s third place finish being his maiden podium there.

"I'm always very happy to go to England for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone," Rossi remarked.

"It is a race with so much history and the atmosphere is always very nice during this weekend. There are many racing fans and you can feel the passion of the crowd each time you move in the paddock.

"I really like this circuit, it's very fast and technical. I have done good races at this track and I am happy that the next race will be at Silverstone.

"We are at a very important point of the season and I hope I can have a good race! We have to improve the set-up of the bike and get ready for the race on Sunday. Now that Jorge and I are level on points it will be very important to consistently be fast."