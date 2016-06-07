Toro Rosso preview the Canadian GP

As the F1 paddock heads to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr. explain what we can expect this weekend's race.

Daniil Kvyat: "The frustration from last race in Monaco is now forgotten and has made me even more determined to show what I'm capable of doing. Since I got back home all my focus has been on this weeks' Canadian Grand Prix. I'd describe the Montreal track as one where you are always bouncing on the different kerbs – they are very high and there are quite a few of them! This is because there are many tricky chicanes during a lap of this circuit – for example, Turns 3 and 5, 6 and 7, 8 and 9 or 13 and 14 – the famous 'Wall of Champions!". Another challenging part of the track is Turn 10, where you need to make sure you brake strongly. This is a slow hairpin and also a very good spot for overtaking. It's necessary to get a good exit here to then drive down the track's longest straight, where it's possible to benefit of a good slipstream when driving behind another car. I always enjoy driving here and I look forward to having a good weekend, making the most out of the package we have. Myself and the team remain positive about it and we will surely work hard together to achieve the best possible result!"

Carlos Sainz: "The start/finish straight in Canada is always very slippery. We also run with very low downforce, which means you're always going to struggle when braking and fight the steering wheel quite a lot. Turns 1 and 2 are one of the many chicanes that we have at this track, with the second corner being very, very slow. It's difficult to put the power down here – there's always some oversteer. At Turns 3 and 4 there's the first wall of the track, which you try and get as close as possible to. Doing this gives you lap time and the closer you get to the wall, the more confidence you show. At every chicane, especially at Turns 6 and 7, kerb riding and positioning the car well in order to get a good line is also key. Doing this means you are then also quick on the straights following these corners. Turns 8 and 9 form another chicane. It might look like a very simple circuit because you have the same kind of corners all the time, but each of these chicanes has different tricks and you need to take each one of them in a diverse way. Turn 10 is one of the tightest corners of the calendar, as well as one of the slowest. This is certainly an overtaking point! The exit from this hairpin is also very important, because you continue onto one of the fastest straights of the year – we reach nearly 340kph, which is not bad at all! Finally, you get to what in my opinion is the best corner of the track, Turn 14, also known as the 'Wall of Champions'. It's a very tight chicane where you need to ride the kerbs again… And if you touch one of them in the wrong way, it sends you directly into the wall, so that's why it's so important to get this right! All in all, this is a fun circuit that on paper might seem an easy one, but driving it is always a challenge and it definitely produces good races – I want more points, we can do it… so let's go for it!"

Enjoy the full experience of the 2016 FIA Formula One season on FOX Sports Play, where you can catch LIVE races from angles unseen before, exclusive interviews, behind the scenes, in-depth analysis and so much more. Don’t miss it!