Rossi: I need to go faster

Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi has acknowledged that he has move into another next gear if he wants to win his seventh MotoGP title.

Rossi is currently tied at the top of the standings with Yamaha team-mate Jorge Lorenzo. But, Lorenzo currently has a slight edge as he has won five races this season, while Rossi has come first in three.

Heading into this weekend's British Grand Prix, the Italian is conscious of the fact that he can't afford a slip up, but acknowledges that his record at the race is decent at best as he has only won the British Grand Prix three times since making his MotoGP debut back in 2002.

"It’s an evenly balanced fight," Rossi, who finished third at Silverstone last year, told reporters. "I'm happy to have this amount of points and I’m so proud of the results in the first part of the season.

"Now it will get harder and harder and it will be a great fight. After the summer break, he came back in better shape and had two great races fighting with Marc. It’s difficult because I need to go faster and stay focused to try the maximum.

"Silverstone’s not my favourite track. I like the track but my relationship with Silverstone involves a lot of problems in the past. Last year I was very happy with the podium but it was not enough to stay with Jorge and Marc who’ve had some epic battles in the last two years. It will be a hard weekend but we have to give the maximum and try to fight with them."