Hayden: I have no excuses

Nicky Hayden revealed he has no excuses for his sixth place finish in Race Two at Donington Park on Sunday.

The American was coming off a win in Race Two in Sepang, Malaysia, but was unable to reproduce that kind of form in the British leg of the World Superbike Championship.

Hayden started from seventh on the grid and while he battled his way up to fourth, he lacked grip in the latter part of the race and lost a couple places.

"Of course, I can't be happy with sixth place but I have no excuses," the 34-year-old told worldsbk.com.

"The team did a great job with the bike and we switched to a harder front tyre, which gave me better stability under braking in the downhill corners.

"I did my fastest lap of the weekend, including qualifying, in the race. My pace was much quicker than Saturday but I simply wasn’t fast enough, especially after halfway when I started experiencing a little technical problem that hurt our performance a bit. I also struggled in changing direction, especially when lifting the bike and I had a couple of big moments at the Esses.

"Too bad, because for a while I thought I could close the gap to Chaz Davies and fight for the podium."