Sykes, Rea target more Donington domination

Kawasaki duo Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea head to this weekend’s seventh round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park full of confidence at a circuit where they have dominated over the last few years.

Rea won both races in 2012 and then Sykes took over the next year, winning all the last six individual Donington races.

In the current WSBK standings, Rea sits on top with 257 points and is followed by Chaz Davies in his Aruba.it Ducati on 215 points, with Sykes third sitting on 187 points.

After 6 rounds the Kawasaki Racing Team riders are 1st and 3rd in the Championship Standings pic.twitter.com/cJBPLZUTja — KRT WorldSBK (@KRT_WorldSBK) May 20, 2016

In an interview with the official Kawasaki WSBK site, Sykes said that he loved racing at his home track and hoped to continue with his great success at the circuit.

“It is always a pleasure to race at a home round and it is a fantastic circuit. Obviously, we have some good history there and the plan is to continue that, “said Sykes. If I think of previous events we are in a good position to make it all possible.

“I have no idea why Donington has been such a special place for me in the past few years. People always suggest that I am familiar with it; it is a home race or something else like that. There is no particular reason for me.

“I try with the same effort at every circuit but I am grateful for my success at Donington. The most recent venue of Sepang was a fast flowing circuit with new asphalt. It had a lot of grip and tyre life issues for everybody.

“We managed that the best in race one and that is really rewarding and comforting for me because it reassures me that we are at a good level. Once we get the bike somewhere in the ballpark we can be as strong as anybody.”

Rea said he was just as keen as his team-mate to be going to the Donington circuit as it was a track that he really enjoyed.

“Donington is a track that I really enjoy. Watching the races back from last year it seems that the bike was really competitive for both Tom and myself, and that is positive,” said Rea.

“So far this season we have demonstrated the competitive nature of the new model already on some different circuit layouts, so it is clear that the package is strong. At Donington this weekend, we will be aiming to improve the balance of the Ninja ZX-10R and build into two strong races.

“The British weather is always a huge factor. I hope for some consistent weather but either way I am excited to go back to the UK.

“I have got lots of fans coming from Northern Ireland so Castle Donington is going to feel like Belfast! I am really excited about that and trying to do a good job for Kawasaki and all my fans that are making the journey.”