Hernandez P1 on drying Mugello track

Yonny Hernandez was fastest in the wet and fastest again on a drying Mugello circuit in Friday's first practice for the Italian MotoGP.

On a wet morning at the Mugello circuit, where full wets were required for the first half of the session, Hernandez set the early pace.

A 2:00.349 for the Aspar rider put him a full second up on Hector Barbera while Cal Crutchlow was a further second off the pace.

Swapping to the intermediate tyres in the final 15 minutes, Scott Redding lowered the benchmark to a 1:57.891 before Crutchlow shaved 0.022s off it.

However in the end it was Hernandez, taking advantage of the improving track conditions, who finished fastest of all.

He posted a 1:54.199 on board his Desmosedici to beat Redding by 0.774s.

Crutchlow was third ahead of Bradley Smith, who made a late improvement to slide into fourth, Michele Pirro and Maverick Vinales.

Title protagonists Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi did not set times during the 45-minute session.

Times

1 Yonny HERNANDEZ Aspar Team MotoGP 1'54.199

2 Scott REDDING OCTO Pramac Yakhnich 1'54.973 +0.774

3 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda 1'55.334 1.135

4 Bradley SMITH Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1'55.659 1.460

5 Michele PIRRO Ducati Team 1'56.411 2.212

6 Maverick VIÑALES Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1'56.966 2.767

7 Eugene LAVERTY Aspar Team MotoGP 1'58.757 4.558

8 Alvaro BAUTISTA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1'59.101 4.902

9 Andrea IANNONE Ducati Team 1'59.808 5.609

10 Tito RABAT Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS 2'00.742 6.543

11 Loris BAZ Avintia Racing 2'01.163 6.964

12 Hector BARBERA Avintia Racing 2'01.800 7.601

Danilo PETRUCCI OCTO Pramac Yakhnich 2'03.899 9.700

Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Team 2'04.748 10.549

Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team

Stefan BRADL Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix ESPARGARO Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

Jack MILLER Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

Pol ESPARGARO Monster Yamaha Tech 3

Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha MotoGP

Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team

Jorge LORENZO Movistar Yamaha MotoGP