Lorenzo unstoppable at Misano

Jorge Lorenzo continued his run of form in San Marino as he swept to pole position ahead of Marc Marquez.
Having set the pace in three of the four practice sessions at the Misano circuit, Lorenzo went into Saturday afternoon's qualifying as the one to beat.
The Yamaha rider was the first to post a time, a 1:32.357, with Dani Pedrosa slotting into second place ahead of Marquez. The Honda duo were 0.2s off the pace.
Lorenzo and Marquez both opted for quick tyre changes before heading out for a second run. Lorenzo lowered the benchmark time to a 1:32.146 while Marquez aborted his lap after losing time in the third sector.
Heading back out for a third and final shot at pole position, Marquez could only manage a 1:32.252, which meant Lorenzo went into his final lap with pole position in the bag.
The Spaniard's earlier 1:32.146 was good enough for the coveted grid slot while Marquez finished 0.106s adrift.
Championship leader Valentino Rossi qualified third ahead of Pedrosa and Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro. Bradley Smith completed the second row of the grid.
In Q1, Cal Crutchlow and Scott Redding were holding onto the two transfer positions heading into the final minute of the session.
However, a late blast from Aleix Espargaro saw him progress along with Crutchlow. Redding will line up P13 on the grid while Espargaro and Crutchlow qualified P10 and P11.
Pol Espargaro was 12th as the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 was not able to recover from an early crash at Turn 9.
Times
01 Jorge LORENZO Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'32.146
02 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1'32.252 +0.106
03 Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'32.358 0.212
04 Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Team 1'32.434 0.288
05 Michele PIRRO Ducati Team 1'32.736 0.590
06 Bradley SMITH Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1'32.801 0.655
07 Andrea IANNONE Ducati Team 1'32.821 0.675
08 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team 1'32.934 0.788
09 Danilo PETRUCCI Octo Pramac Racing 1'33.169 1.023
10 Aleix ESPARGARO Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1'33.187 1.041
11 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda 1'33.220 1.074
12 Pol ESPARGARO Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1'33.222 1.076
13 Scott REDDING EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1'33.340
14 Maverick VINALES Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1'33.439
15 Yonny HERNANDEZ Octo Pramac Racing 1'33.710
16 Loris BAZ Forward Racing 1'34.093
17 Jack MILLER LCR Honda 1'34.137
18 Hector BARBERA Avintia Racing 1'34.296
19 Stefan BRADL Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1'34.333
20 Alvaro BAUTISTA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1'34.368
21 Eugene LAVERTY Aspar MotoGP Team 1'34.468
22 Mike DI MEGLIO Avintia Racing 1'34.722
23 Nicky HAYDEN Aspar MotoGP Team 1'34.732
24 Claudio CORTI Forward Racing 1'35.385
25 Karel ABRAHAM AB Motoracing 1'35.406
26 Alex DE ANGELIS E-Motion IodaRacing Team 1'35.684