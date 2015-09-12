Lorenzo unstoppable at Misano

Jorge Lorenzo continued his run of form in San Marino as he swept to pole position ahead of Marc Marquez.

Having set the pace in three of the four practice sessions at the Misano circuit, Lorenzo went into Saturday afternoon's qualifying as the one to beat.

The Yamaha rider was the first to post a time, a 1:32.357, with Dani Pedrosa slotting into second place ahead of Marquez. The Honda duo were 0.2s off the pace.

Lorenzo and Marquez both opted for quick tyre changes before heading out for a second run. Lorenzo lowered the benchmark time to a 1:32.146 while Marquez aborted his lap after losing time in the third sector.

Heading back out for a third and final shot at pole position, Marquez could only manage a 1:32.252, which meant Lorenzo went into his final lap with pole position in the bag.

The Spaniard's earlier 1:32.146 was good enough for the coveted grid slot while Marquez finished 0.106s adrift.

Championship leader Valentino Rossi qualified third ahead of Pedrosa and Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro. Bradley Smith completed the second row of the grid.

In Q1, Cal Crutchlow and Scott Redding were holding onto the two transfer positions heading into the final minute of the session.

However, a late blast from Aleix Espargaro saw him progress along with Crutchlow. Redding will line up P13 on the grid while Espargaro and Crutchlow qualified P10 and P11.

Pol Espargaro was 12th as the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 was not able to recover from an early crash at Turn 9.

Times

01 Jorge LORENZO Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'32.146

02 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1'32.252 +0.106

03 Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'32.358 0.212

04 Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Team 1'32.434 0.288

05 Michele PIRRO Ducati Team 1'32.736 0.590

06 Bradley SMITH Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1'32.801 0.655

07 Andrea IANNONE Ducati Team 1'32.821 0.675

08 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team 1'32.934 0.788

09 Danilo PETRUCCI Octo Pramac Racing 1'33.169 1.023

10 Aleix ESPARGARO Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1'33.187 1.041

11 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda 1'33.220 1.074

12 Pol ESPARGARO Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1'33.222 1.076

13 Scott REDDING EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1'33.340

14 Maverick VINALES Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1'33.439

15 Yonny HERNANDEZ Octo Pramac Racing 1'33.710

16 Loris BAZ Forward Racing 1'34.093

17 Jack MILLER LCR Honda 1'34.137

18 Hector BARBERA Avintia Racing 1'34.296

19 Stefan BRADL Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1'34.333

20 Alvaro BAUTISTA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1'34.368

21 Eugene LAVERTY Aspar MotoGP Team 1'34.468

22 Mike DI MEGLIO Avintia Racing 1'34.722

23 Nicky HAYDEN Aspar MotoGP Team 1'34.732

24 Claudio CORTI Forward Racing 1'35.385

25 Karel ABRAHAM AB Motoracing 1'35.406

26 Alex DE ANGELIS E-Motion IodaRacing Team 1'35.684