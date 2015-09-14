Webber: Title race is all over

Lewis Hamilton has already won the 2015 Drivers' title; that's according to former F1 racer Mark Webber.

Last time out in Italy Hamilton extended his lead in the Championship race to 53 points.

The British racer, seeking his third World title, claimed his seventh win of this season while his nearest rival, Nico Rosberg, suffered an engine failure.

And although there are still 150 points to play for, former Red Bull driver Webber believes Rosberg's chances are "over."

He told ESPN: "It's over, that's all over."

The Aussie did concede that "a lot" of wins for the German and the "odd" DNF for Hamilton could yet tighten up the Championship race.

However, with Ferrari also in play, he feels that makes it even more difficult for the Rosberg to pip his Mercedes team-mate.

Pressed as to whether there was any way back for Rosberg, the Aussie said: "Win a lot, that would be awesome if he can do that. But Lewis is in a phenomenally confident window at the moment, so that's going to be hard.

"Lewis will want to wrap it up and we don't have the double points in play in Abu Dhabi this year, so it's a big, big margin. Lewis could have the odd DNF in there, which can still happen and we saw Nico have one in Italy, but that would be what is required.

"There might be some other tracks where Ferrari come into the game, so if the points are spread around a bit more that makes it even harder for Nico to pull back that gap."