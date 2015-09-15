The Singapore GP timetable

The Singapore Grand Prix, F1's only full night race that takes place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, marks the 13th race of the 2015 Formula 1 season.
All times are local (Singapore is GMT 8)
Thursday 17 September
18:00 – 19:00: FIA press conference
Friday 18 September
18:00 – 19:30: First free practice
21:30 – 23:00: Second free practice
23:15 – 00:15: FIA press conference
Saturday 19 September
18:00 – 19:00: Third free practice
21:00 – 22:00: Qualifying
22:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference
Sunday 20 September
20:00 – 22:00: Singapore GP
22:00: FIA post-race press conference
Singapore GP Info
No of Laps: 61
Race Distance: 308.828
Lap Record: 1:48.574 – Sebastian Vettel (2013)
2014 Winner: L Hamilton (Mercedes)