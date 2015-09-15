The Singapore GP timetable

The Singapore Grand Prix, F1's only full night race that takes place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, marks the 13th race of the 2015 Formula 1 season.

All times are local (Singapore is GMT 8)

Thursday 17 September

18:00 – 19:00: FIA press conference

Friday 18 September

18:00 – 19:30: First free practice

21:30 – 23:00: Second free practice

23:15 – 00:15: FIA press conference

Saturday 19 September

18:00 – 19:00: Third free practice

21:00 – 22:00: Qualifying

22:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference

Sunday 20 September

20:00 – 22:00: Singapore GP

22:00: FIA post-race press conference

Singapore GP Info

No of Laps: 61

Race Distance: 308.828

Lap Record: 1:48.574 – Sebastian Vettel (2013)

2014 Winner: L Hamilton (Mercedes)