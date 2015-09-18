Fri: Red Bull, Ferrari, Merc

Shock, horror as Mercedes are not top in FP2 in Singapore with Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat P1 and Kimi Raikkonen second for Ferrari.

Red Bull

Daniil Kvyat: "We expected the car to perform better at this track because it has fewer straights. This afternoon, it didn’t look bad at all and our pace looks promising. I didn’t do much running in the first session, so it was more of a challenge in FP2 and maybe slightly surprising that I did a quick lap immediately, but I felt comfortable straight away. It’s good to be P1 for the first time. However, all the teams will be working hard overnight and we will have to see what the situation is. So I don’t have any particular expectations for tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "We’ve had a pretty nice car out of the box at the last few races, because the balance has been right. Both free practices today were good for us, we hit a bit of traffic on the Option lap, but we know what we have and I think we are looking good for the weekend. Saturday is the important day but I am happy we started off on the right foot in free practice. The car felt strong and as expected is performing well at this track. We will be doing some fine tuning tonight. We expect the silver cars and the red ones to turn it up tomorrow, but hopefully we can keep the pace we showed to get up as far the grid as possible."

Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a normal practice session, we were doing our normal things and everything worked more or less ok. There is always something we can improve but overall the car was behaving well. As usual, Mercedes will be very strong and also Red Bull seems to be quite quick here, but today it’s only Friday and it’s hard to judge from the lap times. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll have a good day and then we’ll go from there."

Sebastian Vettel: "It is always difficult to make predictions after the Friday sessions. In general, I think it was a good day for us. The car seems to work, but other than that I think we can still improve. I was not entirely happy with my short-runs, so for Qualifying we still have to improve a bit, but for the race it looked ok. The pace seems to be there, but it’s also fair to say that I haven’t seen too much of the data yet. So we will see. Obviously, we can expect the Mercedes to be quick tomorrow: I don’t know what happened to them today, they looked a bit slow, but for sure they will change it for tomorrow. We know that the Mercedes don’t show everything on Friday, and as expected the Red Bulls are fairly quick here as well. So tomorrow it will be tight. I look forward to Saturday, I like the circuit, it is a big challenge: there’s a lot of corners, it is a long lap and it’s not easy to get everything right. For tomorrow we should be a bit quicker, but it is only Friday and we should keep our feet on the ground."

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton: "The sessions were good, we got on with our programme. It was very enjoyable and the track is very physical. The car feels good but the others are much closer this weekend. It’s always the case here. There are no problems with the car but everyone looks closer, if not a bit faster. We’ll still be fighting, we just need to work hard and find out where the time is. Qualifying is very important as overtaking looks very difficult so we’ll see what tomorrow brings."

Nico Rosberg: "In the first practice session I felt good in the car; I did some changes with the setup between the sessions, but I went in the wrong direction. It was good experience, as I know now what to do for tomorrow. The track is very demanding and tyre wear seems to be very high. Generally it is great to be back in Singapore as the event is really cool. But to be in the car is horrible, it’s unbelievably hot for us as we have expected."